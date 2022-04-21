Bridge adorned with sunflowers in memory of Nathan Fleetwood

Greyfriar's Bridge has been decorated with sunflowers

Friends and family turned out in force at Greyfriar's Bridge to decorate the site. Nathan, aged 21, was found in the River Severn near the bridge last Friday after going missing on March 27.

The tribute was arranged by Nathan's friend Toby Owen, and attended by several people including his parents Carol and Ges.

Toby said: "The bridge was packed. There were people down the bottom by the river as well. The turnout and support was amazing. It was very emotional.

"I just want to do what I can to keep his memory alive.

"All the arches are decorated now. We had loads of sunflowers left over so on the count of three we all shouted 'Nathan' and threw them in the river.

"He was just a loveable young man. There's not one person who would have a bad word to say about him."

Nathan worked at McDonald's as a crew trainer, and lived with his parents and sister Hannah in Castlefields.

In a statement, his family said: "In his 21 years of his extremely happy life Nathan had grown into a wonderful young man, and his thoughtfulness, kindness, sensitivity and caring personality always shone through, like his smile.

"He had so many wonderful friends and work colleagues and he will always be a part of each and everyone of them.

"We have so many happy memories of Nathan and we are so, so proud of the person he became.

"However, there is a very big hole in our hearts and family, which will always be there."