Brian and Gertie a match made in heaven as auction raises £60,000 for Ukraine

Winning bidder Brian Moran (left) has collected the keys for Gertie the Land Rover from previous owner Joe Kwaterski

Brian Moran is now the proud owner of Gertie the Land Rover Defender after winning the auction organised by Hatfields in Shrewsbury.

The 4x4 was the pride and joy of Joe Kwaterski, owner of Shrewsbury-based Adelphi Care Services. He generously put the 1971 Land Rover up for auction to raise money to support people on the front line of the conflict.

Brian rounded up his winning bid of £27,250 to £30,000, and the amount was matched by Hatfields' managing director Gareth Williams, taking the final total to £60,000. The money will go towards medical supplies for people in Ukraine.

Hatfields, which is celebrating 100 years in business, also gave the classic car a fresh MOT.

NHS consultant anaesthetist Dr Alexander Yashchik, the organiser of Support Ukraine Shropshire, will help co-ordinate the purchase supplies, which will be transported to Ukraine by family-run road haulage company Swains Transport of Church Stretton.

Hatfields’ managing director Mr Williams said: “Like so many of us, Joe has been watching the devastating situation unfolding.

“He has turned that upset and frustration into action with his increasingly generous decision to donate Gertie for auction.

"The auction has raised a fantastic amount and I am delighted that Hatfields has been able to put her on show and double the impact by matching the funds raised.