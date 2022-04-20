75 Young Darwin Scholarship applications open to young people across Shropshire

Young Darwin scholars undertake invertebrate sampling as part of the environmental training programme

The Young Darwin scholarship programme is open for applications from young people aged 16 to 25 who want to develop their skills and further their understanding of the natural world.

The programme has operated on an annual basis by the charity Field Studies Council, which is based near Montford Bridge in Shrewsbury, and this year there are 75 scholarships on offer.

Dylan Byrne, youth engagement officer for FSC, said the scholarships presented an “unmissable” opportunity for young people interested in developing their passion for the environment.

“We’ve been running this programme successfully for the last 10 years and it’s a fantastic way for young people to develop their environmental skills and knowledge as well as build long-lasting friendships with other like-minded individuals," he said.

“Due to increased funding, we have 75 places available on the programme this year – which is a five-fold increase in the number of scholarships compared to previous years – so it really is an unmissable opportunity, and we would encourage anyone interested to get their applications in as soon as they can.”

The programme starts with a five-day experience which integrates fieldwork with biodiversity identification skills, career guidance and networking opportunities.

Young people who take part in the programme will benefit from mentoring and support, as well as online and in-person training from a range of FSC specialist staff and mentors.

“This programme is aimed at supporting young people with their long-term environmental goals," Dylan added.

"That may be supporting them onto the correct pathway to an environmental career, ensuring they have the skills and knowledge to support a more sustainable lifestyle or enabling them to meet people who share the same mindset about the environment and nature recovery as they do.

“Ninety per cent of all scholarship fees are covered by the charity due to the funding and donations available.

"Successful applicants will only be asked to fund the remaining 10 per cent of the costs which works out to be either £45 or £90 depending on which location they visit.

"It really is a unique chance particularly for those who can’t easily access wide outdoor spaces from where they live."

Extra support is available for applicants who feel they may financially struggle to pay the remaining 10 per cent of the fees.

Applications for this year's programme close on June 5.