Timetable rail changes for Shropshire announced by Transport for Wales

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 08/08/2019 - Photos of Shrewsbury - Shrewsbury Train Station / Shrewsbury Railway Station.

Transport for Wales (TfW) customers are being encouraged to check their journey details as timetable changes comes into effect in May.

One of the main changes will be some Sunday services not longer calling at intermediate stations between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton

Transport for Wales said the new rail timetable will be in place across the Wales and Borders rail network from May 15 and that while the times of many services will be unaffected, customers should still ensure they double-check their departure, arrival and connection times.

There will be two additional return services between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury, increasing the daily frequency from 10 to 12.

On the Heart of Wales Line, there will be an additional early morning service between Shrewsbury and Llandrindod Wells.

However Transport for Wales says that selected Sunday services between Shrewsbury and Wolverhampton will no longer call at intermediate stations. Trains currently call at Telford Central and Wellington.

Among the key changes for holidaymakers and daytrippers are nine additional services each way per day along the North Wales Coast between Chester and Llandudno Junction.

Colin Lea, Transport for Wales Planning and Performance Director, said: “We are introducing more services across our network and making adjustments elsewhere from May 15. It’s really important for customers to check their journey details ahead of travelling.

“As we welcome more customers back to our services, some trains will be busier than they have been for a while, especially in the busy holiday periods. For those customers who wish to travel on quieter services, we recommend using our Capacity Checker tool."

The May-December timetable period is also expected to include the introduction of the first of TfW’s brand new trains. The first new trains for the Wales and Borders network are planned to enter service on routes in North Wales and the Borders during the summer.