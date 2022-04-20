SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 19/04/2022 - Scientific group searching a field in Condover near Shrewsbury for a meteorite that might have hit last week..

Members of the UK Fireball Alliance including scientists from Glasgow, Plymouth, Manchester and London have spent nearly a week searching for pieces of meteor rock after being alerted to a fireball at around 12.45am last Wednesday.

They centred their search mainly on the Condover and Dorrington areas but failed to find any fragments in the fields, many of which are thick with wheat and oilseed rape.

Dr Aine O'Brien, who came down from the University of Glasgow to help with the search said they were certain there had been a fall of meteorite but it was difficult to ascertain exactly where. She said: "We may come back when the crops have been harvested around autumn time but at the moment it is very hard to search the whole area with around 15 people who have other tasks and jobs to get back to.

"The satellite technology has told us where the fireball was seen and the area where the meteorite is likely to have fallen but finding it is not an exact science. "I hope though that people living in the area keep their eyes open in the meantime and anything they do see that might look like meteorite rock, don't handle it because of possible contamination but do get in touch with us to report it."

Members of the East Anglian Astrophysical Research Organisation (EAARO) also appealed for people across Shropshire to check their properties after being alerted to the fireball at around 12.45am last Wednesday.

The voluntary organisation respond to alerts and data collected by both American and English meteor groups who carry out regular research.

Managing director of EAARO Jason B Williams urged people to check their gardens for large, dark rock formations which could have caused damage to property or outbuildings.