Schools can win a canopy for an outdoor classroom thanks to Shrewsbury company

The canopy prize

The A&S Landscape, says the canopy is worth £15,000.

After running a successful contest in 2021 which saw over 100 schools enter, the canopy company is this time offering a fully-installed fabric roof product.

The competition is open to all schools in England and Wales. To enter schools need to fill in a simple entry form on the A&S Landscape website. Schools will then need to collect votes, with the school with the highest number of votes winning the competition.

The decision to relaunch the competition was a no-brainer for the team at A&S Landscape after the unprecedented interest in the previous contest, which saw a total of 48,000 votes cast.

Competition Coordinator at A&S Landscape, Lucy Grime, said it was easy to decide to give away another canopy.

“After the hardships and challenges faced by many schools throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we were all too aware that many were struggling to make improvements to their facilities due to a lack of budget and manpower. We knew that giving away a canopy would to help spread some positivity and make a difference to the winning school.”