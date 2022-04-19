Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Schools can win a canopy for an outdoor classroom thanks to Shrewsbury company

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

A landscaping design company based in Shrewsbury has launched a competition in which a school will win a canopy for outdoor teaching.

The canopy prize
The canopy prize

The A&S Landscape, says the canopy is worth £15,000.

After running a successful contest in 2021 which saw over 100 schools enter, the canopy company is this time offering a fully-installed fabric roof product.

The competition is open to all schools in England and Wales. To enter schools need to fill in a simple entry form on the A&S Landscape website. Schools will then need to collect votes, with the school with the highest number of votes winning the competition.

The decision to relaunch the competition was a no-brainer for the team at A&S Landscape after the unprecedented interest in the previous contest, which saw a total of 48,000 votes cast.

Competition Coordinator at A&S Landscape, Lucy Grime, said it was easy to decide to give away another canopy.

“After the hardships and challenges faced by many schools throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we were all too aware that many were struggling to make improvements to their facilities due to a lack of budget and manpower. We knew that giving away a canopy would to help spread some positivity and make a difference to the winning school.”

Schools have until the July 15 to enter the competition, with the winner being announced shortly after.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News