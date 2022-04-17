Walking to the match at Shrewsbury Town will raise money for Macmillan Cancer Charity

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/04/22.Robert Roden along with family members Pauline Roden, Katie Conlon and three year old Charlie Conlon will be walking from their home in Wellington, to Shrewsbury Town Ground on April 30 in memory of dad, Peter a huge town fan. ....

The Roden and Morgan families will travel to the game at the New Meadow on foot to raise funds in memory of one of the town's most ardent fans, Peter Roden.

Mr Roden, who was known as Harkin to everyone, passed away last March after his diagnosis of cancer. He was just 63.

To mark the first anniversary of his death, and the 30th birthday of son, Robert, family members will complete the 14 mile walk from Robert's home in Dot Hill to the ground on the edge of Shrewsbury to watch the Wigan game.

They will be raising money of Macmillan Cancer Support in Telford.

Robert said: "Macmillan was fantastic when caring for Dad and also a great support for the family during a very tough time."

He said Shrewsbury Town had donated a signed football shirt and four tickets for the last game of the season on April 30 which are being raffled to boost the fundraising.

"Our plan is to complete the walk and hand over the raffle prize on the match day to the lucky winner."

Those wanted to buy a raffle ticket should go online to raffall.com/295792/enter-raffle-to-win-peter-harkin-roden-stfc-hosted-by-robert-roden

Robert said: "I remember going to watch Shrewsbury Town from the age of about five. We followed them everywhere and I used to have half days off school. We went to watch them at Wembley four times.

"It seems right that I spend my 30th birthday watching the game and raising money in memory of Dad."

As well as a lifelong Shrewsbury Town fan Mr Roden was also a bowler and was the founder of the Shropshire Premier League.

"We have very kindly received sponsorship money from The Mid-Shropshire Bowling League, The Shropshire Premier League, Shropshire Crown Green Bowling Association and Furrows. He worked for all of them a in various roles during his life," Robert said.

Among members of the family taking part in the walk will be Peter's widow, Pauline.

They hope to leave Dot Hill about 6am going through Admaston, Wrockwardine, Charlton, Upton Magna and Atcham, getting to the ground in plenty of time for the 12.30pm kick-off.