Fundraiser to be held in memory of teenager who died of cancer

Jack Fenton with his mother, Kate.

Vicky Moore and Maria Scotto are neighbours of the Fenton family in Shrewsbury.

Jack Fenton, 19, died in February from acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

His mother, Kate, is raising awareness of stem cell transplants and almost 2,000 people have registered to be donors after hearing of Jack's death.

The two neighbours will hold a raffle on May 7 at Aldi on Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, raising money for The Harry Johnson Trust.

Harry was seven when he died in 2014 from non-Hodgkins lymphoma. The trust, set up by his mother, Sally, in his memory, supports young people and their relatives.

Vicky said: "Jack's mum has been working hard to get people to become stem cell donors and set up the campaign join4jack which has seen more than 1000 people from the Shropshire area register sign up for Anthony Nolan register.

"We hope that as a community we will come together once again and we hope to raise as much money as possible for the Harry Johnson Trust which helps young people in Shropshire and mid Wales who are going through cancer treatment.

"We never know if it could be one of us or our children next battling such a harsh cancer."