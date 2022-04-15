Notification Settings

Tap and Can in Shrewsbury takes part in Drinkers for Ukraine campaign

By Sue Austin

Shrewsbury 'Beer Bar' Tap and Can, helped raise money for Ukrainias by taking part in the Drinkers for Ukraine campaign.

The lorry which broke the Ukraine beer to the UK
Customers were urged to raise a glass and money For The People Of Ukraine on Thursday after 30,000 pints-worth of Kyiv-based Varvar Brew’s craft beer was brought to the UK for fundraising.

Tap and Can on Castle Gates was one of hundreds of pubs, bars, restaurants and retailers across the UK who sold the beer, in cans, bottles and on draught with a proportion of profits going to support Ukrainians.

Andrew Hooper & Rachael Jones, owners of Tap and Can, said: "We were honoured to be able to help such an amazing initiative and to show support to help raise money. Our tap takeover saw seven on the beers on draught as well as an array of cans and bottles.

The scheme was set up by Hertfordshire-based importer and distributor Euroboozer with the first load of beer successfully arriving after a difficult and much delayed journey out of Kyiv.

The Varvar Brewery, which has had to close down since the invasion was desperate to sell its stock to raise much-needed funds for food, medicine, to pay taxes and wages, and to support the country as a whole.

The stock was pre-ordered and sold out within days of the launch.

In addition to paying Varvar the full price for the stock , Euroboozer will also be donating all profits from the sale of the beer to drinkersforukraine.com, which is raising money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

