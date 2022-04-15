Notification Settings

Freemasons spread Easter cheer but donating eggs to children and families

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Freemasons in Shropshire have donated 260 Easter Eggs to help give children a treat.

Freemasons in Cheshire
The chocolate eggs will go to children in the county living in temporary accommodation or refugees.

They are being distributed with the help of local authorities’ social services and housing departments.

Nationally the organisation is donating 20,000 Easter eggs to thousands of children, care homes, hospitals and food banks across England, Wales, the Channel Islands and the Isle of Man.

Many are delivering the eggs themselves and have travelled to various charities in their cars and on motorbikes. Some members have even dressed up as bunny rabbits to bring a smile to the faces of children.

The Easter treats have also gone to hospices and women's refuges and to projects like Home-Start and Young Carers.

Spokesperson, Ian Chandler, said: “We are so glad to be able to bring some happy moments for vulnerable children this Easter. These donations will provide thousands of families across the UK with some great memories. Freemasons have achieved all of this in just a few weeks, and have also given their time to collect and deliver the Easter eggs to the women’s refuges, care homes, hospitals and hospices.

“Freemasons stand behind our core values of friendship, integrity, charity and respect – and we are proud to spread some cheer this Easter weekend to so many local communities.”

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

