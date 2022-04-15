College completes online safety training to keep pupils safe

Concord College

The College has received a National Online Safety Certified School Accreditation once again for its whole school community approach to protecting children in the online world.

National Online Safety is a digital training provider with extensive resources in online safety, developed in line with the Department of Education’s statutory requirements.

James Southworth, co-founder of National Online Safety, said: “Congratulations to everyone at Concord College on becoming a National Online Safety Certified School. By completing our training programme, the school has shown its strong commitment to implementing an effective whole school approach to online safety.”

“It can be increasingly difficult for schools and parents to stay ahead of online threats and ensure both children and staff are safeguarded from potentially harmful and inappropriate online material.

“We arm schools with the knowledge they need to understand online dangers and react in the best way possible to any problems.”

Ian Stockbridge, IT Manager at Concord said: “As part of an overall strategy to improve the cyber health and cyber resilience of the whole college, it is essential that the staff are keeping up to date with online risks and how best to keep students safe from potential online harm. With so much of the world now online, keeping safe is becoming more like a core life skill than a digital specialisation.

“My hearty thanks and congratulations to all those that have embraced the NOS training program.”