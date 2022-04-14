Notification Settings

Projector fire delays screenings at Shrewsbury Cineworld

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

Screenings at Shrewsbury's Cineworld cinema were delayed after a fire in a projector.

The fire service said it had been a 'small fire' in a projector at the cinema
The fire at Cineworld, on Old Potts Way, delayed screenings on Wednesday evening, with some customers asked to come back later while the incident was dealt with.

One crew from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service went to the cinema to deal with the incident, described as a "small fire in the projector" at about 6pm.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "This incident was reported as a fire alarm activating. On arrival crews found a small fire in the projector. Projector isolated by fire service."

The crew had finished dealing with the incident by about 6.30pm.

