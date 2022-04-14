Preparation for flowering of Shrewsbury well under way

Plant preparations at Shropshire Council's Weeping Cross depot in Shrewsbury ahead of planting season across the town. In Picture: Graham Beech..

Graham Beech is pictured here at Shrewsbury Town Council's Weeping Cross depot, next to the A5 on the south of the town, spraying for the day that the greenery can be transported to various sites around the town centre.

Some of the flowers will make up the famous displays in the Dingle area of the Quarry but the colours will be seen across the town.

Gary Farmer, Shrewsbury Town Council's head of operations, said: "The flower beds will be prepared in May and the flowers will be in place in early June.

"It doesn't just involve the Dingle, there are areas to be prepared all over town."

The annual flowering of Shrewsbury owes much to the legacy of Percy Thrower, a legendary TV gardener who retired as the town's parks superintendent in 1974.