Berwick Road. Photo: Google

The crews were mobilised from Shrewsbury Fire Station to reports of a fire in the open in Coton Hill on Thursday afternoon.

Following the call just after 12.30pm they arrived at Berwick Road, near the West Mid Showground, to find a length of hedgerow measuring about 80 square metres alight.

Crews extinguished the blaze by using two hose-reel jets. A thermal image camera was used to check for any remaining hotspots.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's incident stop message was received by the St Michael's Street control centre less than one hour later at 1.21pm.