The crews were mobilised from Shrewsbury Fire Station to reports of a fire in the open in Coton Hill on Thursday afternoon.
Following the call just after 12.30pm they arrived at Berwick Road, near the West Mid Showground, to find a length of hedgerow measuring about 80 square metres alight.
Crews extinguished the blaze by using two hose-reel jets. A thermal image camera was used to check for any remaining hotspots.
Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's incident stop message was received by the St Michael's Street control centre less than one hour later at 1.21pm.
The cause of the fire is has not been confirmed.