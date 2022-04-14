Council given £12m to regenerate high streets and tackle economic decline

Shropshire Council has to submit a plan to spend the money by August

The money, from the Government's UK Shared Prosperity Fund, will go to support Shropshire Council's 'levelling up' plans in the county.

The funding is split into two elements – £10.845 million from the prosperity fund, while a further £1.4 million has been awarded under the Government’s Multiply programme to help support people with low or no maths skills back into work.

The main funding is to support efforts to tackle economic decline, help more people into decent jobs, and regenerate high streets.

It comes after it was earlier confirmed that Powys will receive £27,443,340 from the fund.

The announcement has been welcomed by Shropshire Council who said it will "help to address some of the challenges the county faces because of its rural nature which often makes it much more expensive to provide many services".

Councillor Ed Potter, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Economic Growth, Regeneration and Planning, said: “We are delighted that Shropshire is to receive £12.25m from the UKSPF.

“This is great news because this money is badly needed to help Shropshire tackle many of the challenges that it faces as the country’s largest inland county with a sparse population spread over a huge area.

“Our rural nature also means wages here are below the national average and at a time when day to day costs are rising for everyone, we must be doing everything we can to improve Shropshire’s prospects through regeneration, improved skills and boosting our economy.

“We will be asking a range of stakeholders, local businesses and partners across the county to join us in defining how this funding can best benefit Shropshire and reflects the issues they believe are priorities before we submit our investment plans to Government during the summer.”

The council will now pull together a partnership to look at how the funding can be best used in the county and it is required to submit an investment plan by August showing how it would spend the money.

The first payments could be made from October and cover a three-year period.

The UKSPF has been set up to match the previous EU funding from the European Social Fund and European Regional Development Fund.

Ludlow's Conservative MP Philip Dunne said the money could help improve high streets throughout Shropshire.

He said: “Shropshire has a number of challenges to confront if we are to ensure that levelling up means improving life chances everywhere in the UK. But announcement of £12.2m will give Shropshire Council the flexibility to support local projects and regenerate high streets across the county.

"This funding will help to reduce the regional inequalities that have lingered for too long, and I shall be engaging with Shropshire Council and look forward to helping shape how this investment will be spent, including in South Shropshire."