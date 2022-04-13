Shrewsbury Market Hall gearing up for late-night opening this weekend

Jayne Edge and Marco Filippi getting ready to welcome people to Tutto Bene at Shrewsbury Market Hall this Saturday night

The market, which has enjoyed a burgeoning reputation and national recognition in recent years, will hold its first late-night opening of the year on Saturday.

The events see some of the market hall's popular cafes and bars open up to 10pm with a selection of retail stalls also open for the evening.

Joining the line-up this weekend will be Tutto Bene, a new restaurant run by Marco Filippi and Jayne Edge.

For 11 years they ran Venetia, a highly-regarded five-star restaurant in Abersoch, on the Llyn Peninsula in North Wales.

There were gold awards, mentions in the Michelin Guide and the name, Venetia, regularly featured on the shortlist for Welsh restaurant awards, enjoying glowing reviews in the British national press.

They opened up at the market hall in December and Jayne said they were delighted to be taking part in the late-night opening on Saturday – and looking forward to welcoming some of those who have been unable to make it during the day.

Tutto Bene’s emphasis is on Italian dishes, including Marco’s fresh homemade pasta, married with fresh ingredients from the market hall and local artisan food producers.

Further late-night openings are to take place throughout the year on June 4, June 25, July 23, September 3, October 29 and December 3.

“We’re excited to be back for our popular late nights which have proved such a hit with customers since they began in 2018,” said market facilities manager Kate Gittins.

“All the usual cafes and bars will be open, along with our newest restaurant Tutto Bene which brings a taste of Italy to the market hall. A selection of our fabulous independent retail stalls will be open too.”

The market hall, located between Shoplatch and Claremont Street, transitions for the evening from 5pm.

Cafes open until 9pm, bars open until 10pm and retail stalls open until 7pm.