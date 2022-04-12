Shropshire's High Sheriff bows out after eventful year championing 'unsung heroes'

Tony Morris-Eyton

Today he looked back at an event-filled 12 months, after passing the baton to Selina Graham at a ceremony last Friday.

He said: “Over the past 12 months, I’ve attended over 250 meetings and events, some online, many in person, and engaged with thousands of people from all walks of life.

“Some didn’t even realise there was such a role as High Sheriff. Now they do, I hope they think that it makes a positive contribution to life in our county.

“The office of High Sheriff may be 1,000 years old, but I believe it is as relevant today as it was in the 11th century.”

Mr Morris-Eyton said the county’s sparse population, wonderful landscape, attractive market towns and picturesque villages, suggested a rural idyll.

“However, Shropshire is not without its problems,” he added.

“Covid has made life difficult for us all, particularly those less advantaged.

“The problems of social deprivation, mental health, drugs and alcohol addiction have been recurring themes during my shrieval year."

Laying a wreath at a special ceremony of remembrance at The Memorial in Shrewsbury’s Quarry to mark the 81st anniversary of Battle of Britain Day, in September.

He used his role to champion those who serve in the police, fire, and ambulance services, the NHS and armed forces as well as the many volunteers and specialists across the charity sector.

“Much of their day-to-day work is often unnoticed, unglamorous and, in some ways, under-appreciated by society.

“Thus, the people we rely on to help the most vulnerable and to protect us all, are often unsung heroes amongst us.

“I’ve tried, throughout the past year, to shine a light on them and show how grateful we are. Their work is the cornerstone of a civilised society.”

Mr Morris-Eyton has spoken publicly on a range of tough issues – the plight of the homeless, the exploitation of the young by drug gangs, domestic abuse and climate change.

“When I took office, I had no idea that Shropshire had 14 county lines drugs gangs with a further eight in the borough of Telford.

“So often the targets of these gangs are young people of school age, sometimes struggling with education or simply our modern world. They are lured by the temptation of drugs, mainly cannabis, and the relatively easy money that can flow from low-level drug dealing.

“For some, it is a downward spiral into hard drugs and crime; others, with help from charities and the police, are able to see a better future.

“The police and charity sector work closely to support these young people.

“The courts play their part too, often looking for solutions that set those before them on a different path. In turn we all need to support and help them.”

Mr Morris-Eyton at his Legal Service last month, with West Mercia Chief Constable Pippa Mills and Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire Anna Turner.

The promotion of Shropshire’s tourism industry, as a leading player in the county’s post-pandemic economic recovery, has been a significant part of Mr Morris-Eyton’s year. He worked closely with Shropshire Council on the commissioning of an exciting new tourism action plan, including promotion of the county nationally.

“Shropshire has so much to offer visitors and I look forward to seeing these initiatives bear fruit in the coming years,” he added. Mr Morris-Eyton’s final major engagement was his legal service of dedication at the chapel of Shrewsbury School at the end of March.

He handed over the reins to the new High Sheriff, Selina Graham, at her induction ceremony at St John the Baptist Church, Willey, on Friday.