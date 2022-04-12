Classic car auctioned off to raise thousands for Ukraine

Gertie the Land Rover Defender

The owner of Shrewsbury-based Adelphi Care Services Joe Kwaterski put his pride and joy – Gertie, a 1971 Land Rover Defender - up for auction in the hope of raising money to support people on the front line of the conflict in Ukraine.

The winning bid of £27,250 was also matched by Jaguar Land Rover Shrewsbury dealership Hatfields, who freshly MOT'd the classic vehicle, taking the final amount raised to £54,500.

All money raised will be used to buy medical and relief supplies with the help of NHS consultant anaesthetist Dr Alexander Yashchik, the organiser of Support Ukraine Shropshire.

The supplies will be transported to Ukraine by family-run road haulage company Swains Transport of Church Stretton.

Hatfields’ managing director Gareth Williams said: “Like so many of us, Joe has been watching the devastating situation unfolding.

“He has turned that upset and frustration into action with his increasingly generous decision to donate Gertie for auction.

"The auction has raised a fantastic amount and I am delighted that Hatfields has been able to put her on show and double the impact by matching the funds raised.

“With the help of Dr Yashchik and Swains Transport, we hope that the vital supplies purchased through Gertie’s sale will be in Ukraine as soon as possible.”

Steve Swain, the owner of Swains Transport said: “We are delighted to have been given the opportunity to help.”