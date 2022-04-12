Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Busy stretch of A5 faces overnight closures for a month drivers warned

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Drivers are being warned of four weeks of overnight road closures on the A5 north of the M54.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STAR PETER FLEMMICH 12/02/15 Preston island..
SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STAR PETER FLEMMICH 12/02/15 Preston island..

National Highways says it is resurfacing the dual carriageway between the motorway and Preston Island.

Motorists will be diverted onto the old A5 through Atcham joining the Shrewsbury bypass at Emstrey.

The work, by contractor, Keir, will begin on April 25 and is expected to last until May 23. The overnight closures will alternative between the eastbound and the westbound carriageways.

Emergency services will have access throughout the work.

Heidi Carroll, project manager for National Highways, said: "We'll be treating the surface of the road between the M54, Junction 7, and A5 Preston Island.

"This will extend the life of the road and reduce the need for us to return for further road maintenance," she said.

"The work has been identified following the deterioration of the carriageway and will provide a smoother surface and safer road, including clearing road markings."

She said that as well as the Monday to Friday closures work would also be taking place overnight on the weekend of April 30/May 1 and May 7/8.

"To carry out the work we'll operate alternating road closures of the A5 westbound and eastbound. During the time the laybys will be unavailable for extended periods of time during the day and night.

"We apologise in advance for any inconvenience or disruption to those living close to the work.

"We'll make every effort to carefully manage noise levels and additional lighting to minimise the impact."

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Telford
Transport
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News