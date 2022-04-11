Woman found safe and well after search operation at River Severn in Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called to Shrewsbury's English Bridge on Sunday night

Police, firefighters and ambulance crews scrambled to the English Bridge at around 9pm on Sunday after reports that a woman was missing after being seen near the riverside.

The bridge was closed to traffic, and crews were at the scene until around 10.45pm.

Police have confirmed that the woman was found safe at home.

A spokeswoman said: "Officers received a report concerned for the safety of a person. Officers attended and conducted a search of the area.

"A short time later, the person concerned was reported to have safely arrived back at her home address."

It was the fourth serious incident relating to the river in Shrewsbury in two weeks. Last weekend, 31-year-old Toby Jones died after being pulled from the river at Victoria Quay. And last Monday evening, a man was left fighting for his life after being rescued near the English Bridge. He is now in a stable condition.