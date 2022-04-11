Shrewsbury man gets 22 month sentence for setting fire to his prison cell

HMP Hewell

Scott Mills was in custody at HMP Hewell in Redditch in March 2020 when he deliberately started a fire in his cell by tampering with the electric wiring to a kettle.

Sara Wyeth, prosecuting, told Gloucester Crown Court on Friday that the internal water-mist fire prevention system at the prison was activated and fire extinguishers were used to put out the blaze, which only lasted 10 minutes. Nevertheless, Mills caused £2,810 worth of damage to his bedding, the furniture and the vinyl flooring, she said.

The court was told that Mills was also to be sentenced for other offences.

On November 4, 2020 at 1.30pm he was seen entering the Old Market Hall in Shrewsbury and he stole cash from the tips jar on one of the stalls.

Ms Wyeth added: “Mills was seen shortly afterwards walking in the town openly carrying a Stanley knife in Pride Hill and a concerned member of the public called the police because Mills was waving it from side to side in his hands.

“When the police located Mills in nearby Butcher Row he still had the knife in his possession. He was subject to a criminal behaviour order at the time and was taken into custody.”

Almas Ben-Aribia, defending Mills, said: “He has a lengthy history of offending. He has mental health issues, which are being treated while he been remanded in custody.

“Mills is now mentally stable and on his release from prison he plans to live independently in Shrewsbury.

“The arson was effectively a cry for help.”

Mills pleaded guilty to arson being reckless whether life was endangered on March 17, 2020 at HMP Hewell and the theft and possession of a bladed article on November 4, 2020.

The judge, Recorder Richard Mawhinney told Mills: “You were a serving prisoner and set fire to your cell. It is believed that you damaged the wiring to a kettle exposing the live wire.

“Because of the ducts installed in the prison you could have caused the fumes travel to other cells and this is why you have been charged with being reckless as to whether life was endangered. Your actions in prison were premeditated.

“You were also seen stealing from a tips jar from a stall holder in the Old Market Hall in November 2020 following which you openly walked around the town wielding a knife in your hand.”

“At the age of 49 you have a string of previous convictions on your record, which include criminal damage.”