Shrews defender banned from the road

Ethan Ebanks Landell

Defender Ethan Ebanks-Landell was caught on a speed camera speeding on the M6 southbound in his BMW between junctions 10a and 13 before Hilton Park Services on September 1 2020.

He pleaded guilty at Cannock Magistrates Court last Tuesday of exceeding a 40 mph-speed limit

Ebanks-Landell had been convicted on March 18, 2021, but the case was adjourned to consider if there were mitigating circumstances for not ordering a disqualification.

When the case resumed this week, the bench decided to disqualify him from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 days.

He was also fined £1,667 and ordered to pay £90 costs and £166 victim surcharge.

Cheshire based Ebanks Landell, 29 joined Shrewsbury in 2019 after spending most of his careeer at Wolves where he made 42 appearances but spent a number of loan spells at lower division clubs.

He has made over 80 appearances for the Shrews, scoring two goals but was absent from the 1-1 draw with Ipswich on Saturday due to injury

Magistrates said they took his guilty plea into consideration when imposing the sentence.