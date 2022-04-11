Secrets are set to be revealed for Shrewsbury dining event

Getting ready for the secret supper event, Self Help Africa’s Steph Smith with Darren Tomkins from Gindifferent

Foodie fans will be meeting for a welcome snifter at Shrewsbury Market Hall's Gindifferent bar before heading off in search of Tuesday chews on April 26.

Shrewsbury Secret Supper has raised £45,000 for Self Help Africa since 2014, with many guests returning year on year.

Diners will be taken to three restaurants where they will be treated to a mystery starter, main course and dessert. And some of the best restaurants in town are on the route, say the organisers.

Steph Smith, fundraising executive of Self Help Africa, said: "The locations of the restaurants and the dishes will be revealed on the night.”

Over the years, with the exception of the pandemic interruption, the event has become a firm favourite in the foodie calendar,

Darren Tomkins, of Gindifferent said: "We are so happy to be hosting the drinks reception for this awesome event, in support of such a great cause. We can't wait to start the night off with a bang, before an evening of culinary delights await."

Tickets for the three-course Secret Supper are £34.95, including a welcome drink. Book online at selfhelpafrica.org or call the fundraising office on 01743 277170.