Secrets are set to be revealed for Shrewsbury dining event

Foodie fans will be meeting for a welcome snifter at Shrewsbury Market Hall's Gindifferent bar before heading off in search of Tuesday chews on April 26.
Shrewsbury Secret Supper has raised £45,000 for Self Help Africa since 2014, with many guests returning year on year.
Diners will be taken to three restaurants where they will be treated to a mystery starter, main course and dessert. And some of the best restaurants in town are on the route, say the organisers.
Steph Smith, fundraising executive of Self Help Africa, said: "The locations of the restaurants and the dishes will be revealed on the night.”
Over the years, with the exception of the pandemic interruption, the event has become a firm favourite in the foodie calendar,
Darren Tomkins, of Gindifferent said: "We are so happy to be hosting the drinks reception for this awesome event, in support of such a great cause. We can't wait to start the night off with a bang, before an evening of culinary delights await."
Tickets for the three-course Secret Supper are £34.95, including a welcome drink. Book online at selfhelpafrica.org or call the fundraising office on 01743 277170.
Based in Shrewsbury, Self Help Africa works across several countries in sub-Saharan Africa. Its vision is of a rural Africa free from hunger and poverty. It supports families to grow more food, increase their income from farming activities and become self-sufficient.