Agreement struck to sell Chinese takeaway to allow Flaxmill Maltings plan go-ahead

Landlord Kee Le, left, and his tenant and Chinese takeaway businessman Simon Tsang

Earlier this week Shropshire Council agreed to press on with its second ever CPO to make sure that Historic England move ahead with the Spring Gardens re-development plans.

Property investor Kee Lee, 67, from Sundorne, Shrewsbury, owns the Spring Garden Chinese takeaway and he has been fighting the corner for his long-term tenant Simon Tsang, 55, and wife Huang, who have been running the business for 18 years.

Chilli Spice, an Indian restaurant next door, which in still set to the subject of a compulsory purchase order, is owned by a different landlord and is nothing to do with Mr Lee.

Mr Lee, who hails from Hong Kong but moved to the UK 40 years ago, said: "We are very supportive of the plans but we have been looking for a new home for Simon, who has had four cats for 10 years but 99 per cent of landlords do not want pets in their properties.

Spring Garden Chinese takeaway. Photo: Google.

"They feel very upset that they have got to move and this is how it has dragged on for some time but we have got to move forward. Historic England have been generous and we all agree that we have to move on."

Mr Lee, who owns several domestic, restaurant, and commercial properties in Shrewsbury, says he has had a fair offer for the property but had been seeking a solution for his friend for two years with no luck. He did not wish to divulge the offer.

"Simon has accepted that it is time to move on without the cats, but we do not know where they will have to go," said Mr Lee, who has even considered buying a property and renting it out to Mr Tsang.

The Flaxmill Maltings

"We have not been holding out looking for an advantage. I hope that the public will understand the situation and that we have not been unnecessarily holding things up. It's been a tough situation, very hard."

The financial package will include compensation for Mr Tsang, who also faces a loss of his income when his job disappears when the building is turned to rubble to make way for a housing development on the historic site.

Mr Lee, who used to live in Wingfield Close, a history book's throw away from the Maltings site, said Mr Tsang was not considered a priority housing case by the council and private landlords have not been keen on allowing pets.

Mr Tsang, a chef, said he was confident of being able to find another job but he said he will find it a wrench after so long in the business.

Alastair Godfrey, the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings project lead at Historic England, has confirmed that they have agreed the terms of acquisition and on completion a compulsory purchase will not be necessary.

Mr Godfrey said: "Historic England can confirm that terms for the acquisition of 1 Haughmond Square have been agreed, and we are supporting the owner of this property and their tenants through the purchase process.

"Upon completion of the sale, compulsory purchase of this property will not be necessary."