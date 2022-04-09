John ready for charity cycle challenge

SHREWS COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 18/03/22.Aerial pics over Shrewsbury for Shropshire Magazine...REQUESTED BY ANDY RICHARDSON..

John Haywood, 48, was born and brought up in Shrewsbury and used to mountain bike in the county but is now a chief inspector with Greater Manchester police.

In 2019 he was hit by two forms of cancer - lymphona and sarcoma - in successive months and as part of his recovery was advised not to continue running, which was his favourite form of exercise in the gym.

So he brought a road bike for the first time in May 2020 and now he is cancer free, is doing the cycle ride over nine days for Move, a charity which encourages those living with it or beyond it to take regular exercise. The charity has a group in Shrewsbury which promotes a regular park run 5k event.

John will be accompanied by his wife and ten-year-old daughter in a camper van and after starting his 950 mile ride today, aims to reach Shrewsbury on Monday where he will stop off at Abbey Foregate to meet friends and family, and regulars at the Crown Pub who have helped with raising funds.

He said: "I am a Shropshire lad so it will be special to pass through the county on my way back north because as a youngster I spent many hours mountain biking here.

"But road cycling is relatively new to me, my form of exercise used to be running but as part of my recovery from cancer the doctor advised not to put too much pressure on the foot, where I had skin grafts.

"It was a long road to recovery but I am lucky I made it through with such good support so want to give something back.

"It is quite a daunting challenge for a relatively novice road cyclist or even an experienced one and I have been averaging 150 miles a week in preparation for it so hopefully it will go fairly smoothly. "But it will also be nice to travel the length and breadth of the country and see some sites and areas you wouldn't normally come across."

John has already raised £2,500 for the Move charity and has set up a Just Giving page for those who want to donate.

It is www.justgiving.com/fundraising/johnhaywoodlejog

