Call for cyclists to join cancer charity fundraiser

Lizzy Coleman from Lingen Davies with supporter Colin Bore

The Euro City Cycle is being organised by Lingen Davies Cancer Fund to give keen cyclists, or those looking to take on a new hobby, the chance to enjoy a flat, scenic and fully supported charity ride.

It will run from September 21 to 25 and the route takes in London to Harwich, the Hook of Holland to Amsterdam, Breda, and Brussels.

The brand-new challenge from the charity that raises funds for cancer patients at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and funds projects for those impacted by cancer out in the community, has been designed to give people the chance to try out something new, experience different cultures from the comfort of their own saddle, and meet other like-minded folk.

Colin Bore from Leebotwood has signed up to take part in the cycle challenge to raise funds for the charity as a thank you for the care his wife received at the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre.

Jacqui Bore was diagnosed with breast cancer in June 2020 and thankfully is now in remission.

Colin and the couple’s daughter Sophie are keen cyclists and took part in Lingen Davies’ Pedal the Borders cycling event last summer, helping to raise more than £3,500 for the charity.

He said he is very much looking forward to the Euro City Cycle and is encouraging others to take part.

He said: “I want to do something to give back to the cancer centre who helped Jacqui, she had excellent care and this just seems like a good, fun way to help others going through cancer, or who will be in the future.

“Riding the bike will be fairly easy, cycling around here is all very hilly, so to do it all on the flat will be great, knowing I’ve raised £2,000 for Lingen Davies Cancer Fund will be an incredible feeling. I’ve never been to that part of Europe so I’m really going to enjoy it."

Helen Knight, Head of Fundraising for Lingen Davies, said the charity is delighted to be able to offer supporters the chance to take on their very own tour of Europe.

She said: "This exciting challenge incorporates breath-taking city sights, lovely scenic views leading from London out to the coast, and then on to Holland, Amsterdam, and the onward journey to Brussels.

“We’re so grateful to Colin and those who have already signed up to join us on this challenge. The trip will be led by experienced guides and all accommodation, meals and travel is included.”