Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Music venue in Easter food bank donation

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

A music venue has donated 200 Easter eggs to food banks,

Staff at Albert's Shed Southwater with Easter Eggs going to the Food Share Project in Telford
Staff at Albert's Shed Southwater with Easter Eggs going to the Food Share Project in Telford

Albert’s Shed, which has music venues in Shrewsbury and Telford, said it wanted to help parents who are struggling to make ends meet this Easter.

David Gregg, Head of Group Operations said: “Now we’re serving food in Shrewsbury at Albert & Co Frankville and at Albert’s Shed Southwater it is a great time to establish relationships with local food banks.

"They provide a lifeline for families in need and are a brilliant way to help reduce food waste.

“It’s a particularly challenging time for many people at this special time of the year. It would be nice to know that we’ve helped light up a few faces by supplying the food banks with Easter Eggs.”

Albert’s Shed has donated 100 eggs to the Food Share Project at Rampart Court Retail Park in Telford, and a further 100 eggs to the Shrewsbury Food Hub at The Roy Fletcher Centre, on Cross Hill, Shrewsbury.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News