Music venue in Easter food bank donation

Albert’s Shed, which has music venues in Shrewsbury and Telford, said it wanted to help parents who are struggling to make ends meet this Easter.
David Gregg, Head of Group Operations said: “Now we’re serving food in Shrewsbury at Albert & Co Frankville and at Albert’s Shed Southwater it is a great time to establish relationships with local food banks.
"They provide a lifeline for families in need and are a brilliant way to help reduce food waste.
“It’s a particularly challenging time for many people at this special time of the year. It would be nice to know that we’ve helped light up a few faces by supplying the food banks with Easter Eggs.”
Albert’s Shed has donated 100 eggs to the Food Share Project at Rampart Court Retail Park in Telford, and a further 100 eggs to the Shrewsbury Food Hub at The Roy Fletcher Centre, on Cross Hill, Shrewsbury.