First open day for county monument since the pandemic

Visitors will be able to go up Lord Hill's Column at Abbey Foregate in Shrewsbury on bank holiday Monday, April 18.

The climbs of the column will take place every half hour from 11am to 4pm.

The climbs are spaced out for 15 visitors at a time to avoid overcrowding on the 172 spiral steps.

It will be the first time the column has been open to the public since the start of the pandemic.

The column is the tallest Doric column in England, standing at 40.7m (133ft 6in), topped by the 5.2m (17ft) statue of Rowland Hill, 1st Viscount Hill of Almaraz and Hawkstone.

The column was built between 1814 and 1816 and was designed by 22-year-old Edward Haycock, a member of a Shrewsbury family of architects.

The statue was made in Lambeth, London, at the firm run by Eleanor Coade. Designed by Joseph Panzetta it is one of, if not the largest single statue ever made by her firm.

Lord Hill was one of Viscount Wellington’s most trusted generals and fought alongside Wellington in Spain, Portugal and France.

From 1828, when Wellington had to relinquish the post of Commander-in-Chief of the British Army on becoming Prime Minister, Lord Hill succeeded him and held the post until 1842.

Tickets cost £5, with admission free for children and students.