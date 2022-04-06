'How many more have to face heartache?' Calls for Shrewsbury river safety after man's death

SHREWSBURY JONATHAN HIPKISS 04042022.Toby Jones, aged 31, was pulled from the river by firefighters at Victoria Quay in Shrewsbury on Friday night but later died in hospital..Pictured flowers left at the scene.

Three separate incidents in a matter of days relating to the River Severn in Shrewsbury have prompted widespread calls for more CCTV cameras, fencing and a range of other actions to try and avoid more families suffering heartache.

Police confirmed the death of 31-year-old Toby Jones on Monday, who died in hospital after being rescued from the river at Victoria Quay by firefighters last Friday night.

Another man is currently fighting for his life in hospital after being rescued from the river on Sunday night near the English Bridge after being involved in an altercation in the nearby Nag's Head pub.

And a search is still ongoing for 21-year-old Nathan Fleetwood, who went missing on Sunday, March 27. Hundreds of friends and well-wishers have been involved in searching for him. Police have spent a lot of time searching the river in the Kingsland Bridge area, where he was last seen on CCTV.

A petition has been launched for more cameras along the riverside, and it has already gathered more than 500 signatures.

Toby Jones was described as a "beautiful boy" by his mother

And the Make Our Rivers Safer group, which has more than 5,400 members, is calling for more to be done.

Suggestions include fencing along danger spots, patrols along the river, more CCTV cameras, keeping public toilets open 24/7, talks to raise awareness of the dangers to schools and colleges and grab lines placed along edge of the river bed.

Victoria Ireland, from the campaign group, said: "Something needs to be done. How many more families have to face heartache before something is done?

"We are now calling for the council to act and to make the river safer and will not stop until it’s made safer.

"We have requested a meeting with the council and other authorities to come together to see what can be done. We understand it will cost money but how can they put a price on someone's life?

"We are willing to do as much fundraising as possible. We won’t back down we will keep going until that river is made safe."

The group is looking to meet with Shropshire Council, Shrewsbury Town Council, police, the fire service and the street pastors to discuss what could be done. A peaceful protest is also in the pipeline, with a date and location soon to be confirmed. Shropshire Council has been contacted for a comment.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene where Mr Jones was initially rescued. One said: "To a wonderful friend who will be sadly missed and never forgotten."

Mr Jones, who was described as "my beautiful boy" by his mum Shane Gayme, had worked for Huws Gray builders merchants since his teens, and had recently been promoted to branch manager in Leebotwood.

Alex Watkins, manager of the firm's Shrewsbury branch, said: "He'll be missed by everyone. A lot of the builders knew him. It's such a shock. He was a good lad. He just recently got promoted. It's such a shame.

"He was into all sorts. We used to go to car shows together. He was into skating as well. He met a lot of people through that. He did a bit of travelling as well to America.