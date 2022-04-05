New carp lake opens at fishery and holiday park near Shrewsbury

Councillor Roger Evans cuts a ribbon to open Trevor’s Specimen Carp Lake at Spring Lea Fishery and Holiday park watched by (from left) managers Shaun Johnson and Alison Naughton and Salop Caravans Sites associate director Ed Glover.

Trevor’s Specimen Carp Lake is one of five at the Spring Lea Fishery and Holiday Park at Plealey Road, Lea Cross, near Shrewsbury.

The lake, named after Trevor Potter, a previous owner of the fishery, was officially opened by Councillor Roger Evans from Shropshire County Council.

Owners Salop Caravan Sites will be investing around £2 million in the holiday park and fishery, with all five lakes having been restocked for the new coarse fishing season.

“I welcome the investment by Salop Caravan Sites in the facilities at Spring Lea Fishery and Holiday Park,” said Councillor Evans.

“It will be a credit to the area and I am sure that people who visit will appreciate the views and scenery.

“Salop Caravan Sites is a local company that has a reputation for working with and supporting the local community wherever it owns parks and similar types of facilities."

The mirror, common and grass carp released in Trevor’s Specimen Carp Lake have been specially selected with the aim of making the fishing pool one of the best in Shropshire.

Anglers can buy a 24-hour ticket for £25 or a 12-hour ticket for £16 to fish for the specimen carp.

The fishery also includes Horseshoe Pool, Mallard Pool, the Orfe Pool and the Canal Pool. The latter is the only fishing pool of its kind in Shropshire designed to mimic a 10-metre wide natural canal.

Anglers can book day tickets, from 8am to 8pm, on these four coarse fishing pools from £10. Tickets for all five lakes, which have been re-stocked at a cost of £30,000, may be booked online at springleapark.co.uk/book-fishing.

Spring Lea Fishery and Holiday Park occupies 25 acres of countryside on the edge of the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. The park has 20 seasonal, hardstanding pitches for touring caravans and motorhomes and 10 premium camping pitches.