After 50 years of styling hair Stephen gets a well-deserved rest

Stephen Perks 71, from Stephen's Hair by Design, is retiring after 50 years, he is joined by Danielle Redding (left) who will be taking over the shop and it will be called 'Hair on the Hill'. On the right is Chantel Jones.

Stephen, aged 71, started work in a salon as a trainee in 1970 working for James Oliver at James' Art de Coiffure in Shrewsbury.

In those days hairdressers were required to work for five years as apprentices before becoming fully qualified instead of two years now-a-days.

He eventually bought the Bayston Hill branch 42 years ago which became Stephen's Hair By Design salon.

Since then he has created hairstyles for thousands of clients.

Stephen, who went as a junior stylist to the Bayston Hill branch in 1972, said: "Hairdressing was something I always wanted to do.

"I have enjoyed every aspect of the business from meeting and talking to the clients to enjoying helping to make them them the most beautiful they can be.

"I particularly liked cutting and colouring hair.

"Hairdressing was just an early passion of mine and over the years I just cannot say how many clients I have had as there have literally been thousands.

"I have been doing the hair of some of those clients for nearly 50 years.

"I bought the business on June 1, 1980 and have headed up a staff of five people.

"Now, in retirement I hope to do everything I have not been able to do while working.

"I am hoping to go on holidays, do gardening, cooking, some reading, as well as go to the cinema, to the theatre and out walking.

"I am going to enjoy all the things I have not had time to do."

Rosemary Jones, aged 81, from Atcham, who has been a client of Stephen's since becoming one of his first customers, said: "He was just about qualified when I went to have my hair done by Stephen.

"He has been doing it ever since and he is a lovely man, very kind and very thoughtful.