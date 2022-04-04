People have been searching near the Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury for Nathan Fleetwood, inset

More than 400 people turned out to hunt for Nathan on Sunday, scouring the area around the Kingsland Bridge in Shrewsbury in the hope of unearthing clues as to his whereabouts.

It is now more than a week since the 21-year-old was last seen, having been reported missing on Sunday, March 27, after failing to return home from a night out in Shrewsbury.

Meanwhile in a separate incident on Friday, 31-year-old Toby Jones was pulled from the River Severn at nearby Victoria Quay but later died in hospital.

In a bid to try and locate Nathan, friend Toby Owen, from Shrewsbury, arranged for people to meet up on Sunday to try and find any sign of him.

Toby, 25, said that although they had not made a breakthrough, he is planning to arrange another search, and a Facebook group will be set up to update people on the progress.

He said: "Until we get closure this will not stop. I am looking at organising another public search to cover some more areas that we didn't cover on Sunday."

Nathan Fleetwood is aged 21

He added: "I was just overwhelmed by the response we had. We are still pushing on and it was really heartening to see so many people wanting to help."

Toby knew Nathan when he was younger, and also played football with him for the Telegraph last year.

He said: "He was just a lovable lad. He was a really great lad."

Toby said that even though the appeal for people to take part in the search had been shared thousands of times on social media, he was still not sure how many people would turn out to help.

Those concerns were dismissed with more than 400 people making their way down on Sunday.

He said: "I was like 'it has been shared a lot, are we going to get that many people turning up?'. But to see 420 people there for someone who is missing is overwhelming.

"It shows that you can still have faith in community."

He said the next step would be to set up a page where people could keep up to date with efforts to find Nathan.

He said: "The response has been massive. We are now setting up an actual group so people can keep up to date with updates and any events we are going to organise."