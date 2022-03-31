The Eyton Point-to-Point races will take place on Easter Monday for a family-fun day out

Eyton Races to take place on Easter Monday

Now in its 99th year, the Eyton race has been a popular event for the whole family with children's entertainment, a hound parade and selection of food stalls from local suppliers.

The Point-to-Point at Eyton-on-Severn, Wroxeter, Shrewsbury, is set to take place this year on Monday, April 18, with gates open at 11am.

Ben Shaw, joint chairman of the Point-to-Point Committee said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming everyone back to their local racecourse in the glorious Shropshire countryside.

"Having missed 2 years due to the pandemic it’s time to get the action underway.

"Welcome also to my new joint chairman, Richard Burton, who was National champion point to point jockey for 4 years.

“A fun family day out, Eyton Race Day is first past the post when it comes to bank holiday family entertainment – what better way to end the long Easter weekend.

“We would like to thank our sponsors, organisers and helpers for their continued support, and we hope that, whatever the weather, people will come to Eyton Races and enjoy a great day out.”

In addition to the races, the ‘Best Dressed Lady Race-Goer’ competition, sponsored by Templeton Jones, will return this year.

Admission will be £15 on the gate and under 16's go free.

Visitors can prebook tickets online at eyton-races.com/buy-tickets.