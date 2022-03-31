Shrewsbury will go green for festival later this year

Ian Nellins refuelling the hydrogen-powered vehicle in Tyseley

Shropshire Goes Green, being run by Shropshire Council, takes place on September 25.

Building on the success of last year's Shropshire Goes Electric event, which put the spotlight on sustainable transport and encouraged the use of electric vehicles, councillors are now planning to open up the show to cover all aspects of sustainability.

Councillor Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for climate change, natural assets and the green economy, wants companies and groups to sign up to become exhibitors at the event, which is to be held at Shrewsbury Town Football Club stadium.

He said: "Shropshire Goes Electric proved a great success with more than 1,300 visitors finding out about the huge variety of new electric models available from the 17 car manufacturers represented, as well as the chance to experience ebikes and rickshaws.

"What we were delighted to learn from this is that there is a real hunger for people to understand more about sustainable living and how they can help reduce our carbon footprint.

"For this reason we have decided to expand our event to embrace not just electric vehicles but all kinds of technologies to help people enjoy a more sustainable lifestyle.

"We want to grow a 'homes zone' to attract companies which operate in the sustainable living sector.

"It is the perfect opportunity for suppliers and installers of solar panels, cavity wall insulation, heat pumps, LED lighting and other items to showcase their products and reach an engaged audience."