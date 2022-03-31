Leisure resort gets behind fitness events

Alan Lewis, from Adrenaline Sporting Events, with Laura Wilde from Love2Stay

Love2Stay in Shrewsbury is teaming up with Adrenaline Sporting Events to promote fitness and wellbeing.

The firm supported the Welshpool 10K, which took place on Sunday, and is also getting behind Brynkinalt Running Festival at Brynkinalt Hall Estate, Chirk on May 8, Oswestry Midnight Ride on June 18, Pedal the Borders on July 17, the Valley Burner Mountain Bike Festival at Penybont, near Oswestry on July 23 and 24, Pedal Pushes for ladies only on September 11, Oswestry 10k Run on October 16 and Shropshire Santa Run on December 4.

“We are delighted to be associated with Adrenaline Sporting Events because they organise great events that match the fitness and wellbeing profile of Love2Stay and support local charities,” said Laura Wilde, the company's marketing manager.

Adrenaline Sporting Events’ owner Alan Lewis from Pant, near Oswestry, a former triathlete who represented Great Britain at the World Championships, said: “It’s great to be working with Love2Stay because not only are they a great business but their staff also get involved in our events.

“Without the support of sponsor businesses like Love2Stay, our events just wouldn’t happen. We try to organise events for everybody, with runs ranging from 5k to 20k and bike rides from 50k to 130k as well as a mountain bike festival.

“Bookings are strong across all our events but there is still plenty of room for people who want to participate.

“We are finding that most people are in recovery mode due to the pandemic and are enjoying the social side as much as the running the biking. They want to catch up with friends that they perhaps haven’t seen for two years.”

Charities supported by the events include The Movement Centre, Hope House, Lingen Davies and Midlands Air Ambulance Charity.