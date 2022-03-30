Days left to vote as market traders in Shrewsbury compete for top award

SHREW COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 29/03/2022..Pic in Shrewsbury at the Market Hall, where the Mayor: Julian Dean, is calling for entrys for the peoples favourite stall..

Whoever receives the most votes from customers will gain the accolade and title of Market Hall Trader of The Year.

People visiting the indoor market have to cast their vote before March 31 to nominate their own personal favourite trader to win one of the Mayor of Shrewsbury's Awards.

The trader with the most votes will be presented with a trophy at the annual Mayor’s Awards ceremony which will take place at the Walker Theatre on April 28.

Since the first award presentation for Market Trader of the Year in 2014, previous winners have included The Market Buffet in both 2014 and 2017, Amess Brothers fruit and vegetable stall in 2015 and Cafe Aleoli in 2016 and 2018,

The Card Stall gained the title in 2019 and the Ewe and Ply two years ago..

Nomination forms are available in the market and completed forms should be placed in the ballot box provide but duplicate entries will not be counted.

Councillor Julian Dean, Mayor of Shrewsbury, said: “The Market Hall is a great location providing such a diverse range of businesses and this award is a great way for people to vote for their favourite Market Trader of the Year.

"It is also a great testament to the traders that the Market Hall was voted as runner-up in the national Market Hall of the Year awards earlier this year.

“For anyone who has not already voted, I would urge people to cast their vote for their favourite Market Hall trader and it will not be an easy decision to make.”

Mike Cox, outdoor and recreation manager for the Town Council, said: “The Market Hall is a popular place to shop in Shrewsbury and everyone has their favourite trader.

"Competition is stiff and, with our traders coming through the pandemic as they have, this is the public’s chance to make sure that the hard work that they have put in over the last two years is recognised.”

Earlier this year Shrewsbury's market was named runner-up in the Great British Market Awards.