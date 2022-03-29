Society ploughs on with fundraising

This year the third annual ploughing match took place at Lower Dorrington Farm between Shrewsbury and Church Stretton, with over 80 competitors taking part in eight categories.

They included one world champion, two European champions and ten former British champions.

Many of the 85 competitors had also taken part in the Whitchurch Young Farmers competition the day before and one of the winners in the world style conventional class was Nigel Vickers from Malpas. Other winners came from Hereford, Mid Wales and Atherstone.

On the day, over £1,000 was raised for the Midlands Air Ambulance charity with money from entrance fees and a raffle and in total it has benefitted from the yearly match to the tune of £3,500.

This was the first time the event had been held at Lower Dorrington, and landowner Dennis Oakley said he was pleased to hoist it, with his wife Barbara presenting raffle prizes.