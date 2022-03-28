Farmers plough on in Donnington meet

Ploughing match

Over 70 competitors took part in nine different classes, many of whom were veterans of this type of competition.

Farmer Dennis Oakley, who has been at the site all his life, was approached to host the match - the first time he has been asked - and was only too pleased to oblige, even setting up a display of vintage tractors, farming equipment and memorabilia for visitors to see.

Although technology has changed, advocates of the events are proud of the fact that the basic design of the plough remains largely unchanged since medieval times, with a share, coulter knife and mouldboard prominent in each.

In those early days a champion ploughman could expect a better wage than other workers. Plough match judges look critically for furrows that are perfectly straight, evenly matched, and completely level. The judges will mark each plot up to a possible 200 points, divided into five sections of maximum of 40 points each.

Categories on the day included novices through to veterans and Dennis said he was pleased to host the event, just before he starts the crop season.

He said: "I don't know too much about the event but I do know that ploughing matches are popular and we can see that from the amount of competitors and people who have turned out to watch.