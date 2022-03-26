Notification Settings

Shrewsbury runners step out for Ukraine

By Paul JenkinsShrewsburyPublished:

Over 150 runners turned out in Shrewsbury on Saturday for a race which saw money raised for charity Run4Ukraine

Run from last year

The event took place at Shrewsbury Quarry Park with a 2.5 kilometre and a five kilometre event held.

Many racers wore the colours of the Ukraine flag and there was also some Ukranians watching the event and helping raise money

Peter Metcalfe from Monkmoor, and Justin Clekot from Shrewsbury are co-directors of Run UK AC, and professional race organisers. They decided to donate all proceeds from the event to Oxfam for the Disasters Emergency Committee. In previous years, Severn Hospice and Help for Heroes have benefited.

Justin said: "It was a good turnout helped by the weather and many people were wearing gold and yellow to run in or watch in, or those handing out water bottles. "There was a mixture of serious and fun runners, with the best time in the 5k around 17 minutes but most of all it was a good event and the money raised, which is expected to be over £1,000 is going to a much needed good cause.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

