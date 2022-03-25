Shrewsbury landmark set to turn purple to support epilepsy cause

Angelika Barre

Market Hall, in Pride Hill, will take on the royal hue to mark Purple Day - an international campaign to raise awareness of epilepsy and to reduce stigmas and myths surrounding the neurological condition.

"Lots of people think epilepsy is about having a fit on the floor and being set off by flashing lights," said Angelika Barre, the chief executive of Shropshire Epilepsy Support. "We want to dispel that myth.

"One in every 100 people have a form of epilepsy. There are 40 types of epilepsy and I have one where I can have 50 seizures a day and you would never notice some of them."

Andy McKeown, of LightWorks, will be shining a purple projection onto the town centre landmark from 7pm to 11pm on the three evenings, including on Purple Day itself, which is Saturday, March 26.

The reason for the colour purple is because lavender is the international recognised flower for epilepsy.

Angelika is asking people to help spread awareness of epilepsy by taking selfies at Market Hall and sharing them on social media.

Even though 1 in 100 people have the condition, Shropshire Epilepsy Support is the only organisation of its kind, which offers to help people tackle the loneliness and stigma associated with it.

"It is very much an unseen condition," said Angelika. "But the whole family will be affected by it. Then there is the anxiety, isolation, and people not understanding what it is. Many people are worried about talking about it, including to family and friends, because they don't want to look different."

They recently started an adult support group to add to the support it gives to children.

Last year it started a Pillow Project to donate specially designed Anti Suffocation pillows to both adults and children with epilepsy, in hope to reduce their risk of suffocation during a seizure and to improve any restricted air flow whilst asleep.

For more information on Shropshire Epilepsy Support - and the services it provides, visit www.shropshireepilepsysupport.com