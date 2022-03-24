New 'Story Cache' app to guide visitors around Stiperstones

The Stiperstones

The app has been created and hosted by The Stiperstones Inn, with funding from Shropshire County Council.

Shropshire storyteller, musician and community artist Sally Tonge teamed up to create the app with Philip Sproson-Jones and his wife, Lara, the licensees of the historic pub, which stands within an area that includes the highest point of Manstone Rock dating back 480 million years.

Entitled 'Story Cache', it is filled with photographic images of the Stiperstones area of outstanding natural beauty, which features views of the Shropshire Hills including the Long Mynd, the North Shropshire plain and the hills of Mid Wales.

Designed to enhance the visitor experience to the Stiperstones Ridgeline and Natural Nature Reserve, it also has guided walks to link some of the folk tales from around the world narrated by Sally into a circular three-mile trail for new and inexperienced walkers, starting from Knolls Car Park.

People can purchase the app from the inn for a nominal fee and set off walking the hills, with GPS co-ordinates linking to their phones so they don't get lost.