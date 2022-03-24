Notification Settings

New 'Story Cache' app to guide visitors around Stiperstones

By Paul Jenkins Shrewsbury

An historic pub, a renowned storyteller and Shropshire County Council have combined to provide visitors to a beautiful area of the county with a walking app which will help them explore.

The Stiperstones
The Stiperstones

The app has been created and hosted by The Stiperstones Inn, with funding from Shropshire County Council.

Shropshire storyteller, musician and community artist Sally Tonge teamed up to create the app with Philip Sproson-Jones and his wife, Lara, the licensees of the historic pub, which stands within an area that includes the highest point of Manstone Rock dating back 480 million years.

Entitled 'Story Cache', it is filled with photographic images of the Stiperstones area of outstanding natural beauty, which features views of the Shropshire Hills including the Long Mynd, the North Shropshire plain and the hills of Mid Wales.

The Stiperstones

Designed to enhance the visitor experience to the Stiperstones Ridgeline and Natural Nature Reserve, it also has guided walks to link some of the folk tales from around the world narrated by Sally into a circular three-mile trail for new and inexperienced walkers, starting from Knolls Car Park.

People can purchase the app from the inn for a nominal fee and set off walking the hills, with GPS co-ordinates linking to their phones so they don't get lost.

Sally was on hand to help launch the app with Philip and Lara in a special event where complimentary tea and coffee and bacon butties were served before new walkers set off on their journey.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

