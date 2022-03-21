Shrewsbury's Planet Doughnut selling Ukraine donuts to raise money for refugees

A Ukraine-dedicated Doughnut at Planet Doughnut in Shrewsbury

The Shrewsbury store has a new edition to their usual selection of sweet treats on offer last Friday , adorned with bright colours of yellow and blue.

For each Ukraine-dedicated doughnut sold at one of Planet's stores, a donation will be made to support the people fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

Jessica Lane, supervisor at Planet Doughnut, said: "Everyone is at least noticing them. They're becoming quite popular today."

Commenting on how popular the doughnuts have been with people in Shropshire, Jessica she had been "pleasantly surprised".

"People are saying they're nice, bright colours. It's new and different," she said where people can give money to a good cause and "get rewarded with a doughnut."