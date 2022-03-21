Rotarianas help out Ukraine

The Ukraine donation will be made through the Rotary Foundation of the United Kingdom Disaster Response Fund. This allows for the addition of 25 per cent gift aid on eligible donations meaning that a £1 donation becomes £1.25.
Said club president Rotarian John Yeomans: “We stand with the people of Ukraine and members are unanimous in supporting the ongoing humanitarian crisis as urgently as possible.
“Anyone locally who wishes to turn their passion and ideas into lasting effect is also welcome to join us and can do so through gdmw@hotmail.co.uk”.