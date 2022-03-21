Rotarianas help out Ukraine

John Yeomans from Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club

The Ukraine donation will be made through the Rotary Foundation of the United Kingdom Disaster Response Fund. This allows for the addition of 25 per cent gift aid on eligible donations meaning that a £1 donation becomes £1.25.

Said club president Rotarian John Yeomans: “We stand with the people of Ukraine and members are unanimous in supporting the ongoing humanitarian crisis as urgently as possible.