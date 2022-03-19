Musicians support Ukraine with concert

Stuart Spiers performing at a concert for Ukraine held at St Alkmund's Church in Shrewsbury.

As many as 28 musicians signed up for the Concert for Ukraine, which took place at St Alkmund's Church in Shrewsbury earlier today.

The church is a regular venue for musical performances, but the latest had been arranged to show support for Ukrainians following the Russian invasion.

The event, which saw the church decked out in blue and yellow, with a Ukrainian flag and candles, has raised anywhere up to £1,000 for charity to support those affected by the crisis.

It comes as the proceeds from all the musical events at the church this month are going to help those in Ukraine, with last week's concert raising £600.

Caroline Thewles, event co-ordinator at the church, said it had been wonderful to see so many people turning out – and their generosity to the appeal.

She said: "It was actually a very happy event. There was a lot of very cheerful music and the audience was up for it, a lot of them cheering and waving Ukrainian flags. It was a lovely day and it was lovely to see the support, not just from the musicians but the people of Shrewsbury too – people were dropping £20 notes in the collection."

Mrs Thewles said that the level of support for the event showed how people were moved by the plight of the Ukrainians.

She said: "I am over 80 and it has taken me back to the war. It is appalling what is going on. It is barbaric."

Mrs Thewles explained that Jeremy Lund, with whom she arranges lunch-time concerts at the church for Tuesdays, had been key in organising the event.

She said: "We organise the lunch-time concert every Tuesday and Jeremy just said 'let's do something for Ukraine on the weekend'. I do not know how he has put it together so quickly but he has.