Shrewsbury set to host fitness and wellbeing festival later this year

The Wellbeing Festival

Shropshire has been selected as this year's location for a brand new fitness and wellbeing event with tickets going on sale today, it can be revealed.

The Wellbeing Festival will be coming to Shrewsbury Quarry on June 11 and June 12 and will feature some of the UK's biggest fitness and wellbeing stars.

It aims to capitalise on the impact of Covid-19 which has seen wellbeing and fitness take "centre stage" as restrictions to curb the virus were imposed on people.

The event will feature the likes of best-selling cookery book author and nutritionist Jenny Tschiesche, a sports fanatic who set up The Lunchbox Doctor to provide nutrition services.

And she will be joined by self-taught chef Marcus Bean who claimed the title of Iron Chef UK in 2010 and has been a regular on food channels – and has appeared on ITV's This Morning – alongside other guests.

The event will bring together four areas – wellbeing, fitness, nutrition as well as a fourth kids area, which will be filled with activities from circus skills to fitness sessions with Bright Star Boxing.

Event organiser Carrie Hughes, from Pink Pebble Events Ltd, said: "We are delighted to have chosen Shrewsbury Quarry as the home of our 2022 event. Through the pandemic the subject of Wellbeing has been a hot topic and we are excited to be bringing a fantastic, fun event to the people of Shropshire.

"Shropshire is a natural fit for our event and the support from local businesses who have offered support through sponsorship and other avenues has been phenomenal."

Organisers have also announced that children aged 15 or under will be allowed in for free when accompanied by a paying adult. Tickets cost £12.50 for adults, children 15 and under go free with a paying adult.