12-year-old Tia is looking for a new home where she can rest her paws

American Bulldog Tia is the kind of old girl who likes to potter around, but at the grand old age of 12 she is back in the care of Dogs Trust Shrewsbury.

Seven years after the charity helped find her a home, Tia's family had a change in their circumstances which means the wet nosed sniffer is back at the rehoming centre and looking for a retirement pad. She had been living happily with her family since 2015.

Louise Campbell, the manager at Dogs Trust Shrewsbury said: “When Tia first came to us, she definitely had a spring in her step, but now she is a loving, older lady with a big heart who is looking for a home where she can rest her paws, surrounded by her home comforts once more.”

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury has its own retirement complex - called Oakfield Oldies - where older canines can enjoy a bit of peace and quiet away from the younger pups and their noisy kennel antics.

Tia is pictured with canine carer Elizabeth Terry

The dogs in Oakfield have their own living area as well as a communal space and enjoy walks with canine carers and volunteers, until it’s time for them to head off with their new families.

Dogs Trust Shrewsbury say Tia’s ideal home would be one where she is the only pet and a home without children, as she definitely prefers the quieter life.

Louise says: “We have quite a few older dogs with us at the moment, and sometimes it does take longer for them to find their forever homes.

"But there are advantages to having an older dog.

"Like Tia they have lived in a home before so are the perfect house guests, they tend to be house trained and older dogs are usually calmer, as Tia is.

“Tia is really lovely and will easily fit into life in a loving home.

"She is very easygoing and is happy to potter around, as well as take a short stroll and meet up with doggie pals, although she is happy with her own company too.

“Fingers crossed she won’t have to wait too much longer to find a home of her own and we will once more say a fond farewell to her.”

Tia has some medical needs that the team will discuss with potential adopters.

If you think you could give Tia the home she deserves, please visit dogstrust.org.uk.

Dogs Trust is the UK’s largest dog welfare charity and normally cares for around 14,000 dogs across its network of 21 rehoming centres in the UK and one in Dublin.

It has a non-destruction policy and will never put a healthy dog to sleep.