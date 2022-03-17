Driver suffers "life changing injuries" in A5 crash near Shrewsbury

Fire engines. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

West Mercia Police said a grey Jaguar XF crashed on the A5 in Shrewsbury at around 6.30pm yesterday (Wed 16 March) between the Edgebold and Bayston Hill islands.

Police said: "A passenger suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital.

"The driver suffered minor injuries."

They have asked for anyone who saw the Jaguar being driven in the area, or captured it on dash cam, is asked to get in touch.

Visit https://www.westmercia.police.uk/ro/report/ quoting incident 470 of 16 March.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service say a car was destroyed by fire on the A5 in the Emstrey area and the road was closed for six hours following a serious crash that involved two vehicles.

Adam Morgan, National Highways regional operations manager, said: “The A5 was closed last night following a collision involving two vehicles at around 8pm.

"We worked with partners from the emergency services to manage traffic during the incident and the road was reopened to traffic at around 1.50am this morning.”

Earlier two fire engines had been scrambled from their station at Shrewsbury, at 9.10pm, with an operations officer.

When they reached the scene they found that one car had been destroyed and firefighters donned breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets to put out the flames.

The fire service stop message was received by controllers at 9.46pm.

Later in the same evening, at 10.56pm National Highways tweeted that the A5 had been closed southbound between the A488 Edgebold Roundabout and the A49 Dobbies Roundabout due to a "serious collision".