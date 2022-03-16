Notification Settings

Trucks bound for Poland with aid for Ukrainian refugees

By Sue Austin

A truck donated by a commercial vehicle distributor with its head office in Walsall and a depot in Shrewsbury has joined an aid convoy to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees.

A Hartshorne truck. photo: Craig Eccleston
Hartshorne Group says that it's proud to support an initiative by haulage company Taylors Transport, which has organised the relief effort.

Ian Middleton, Managing Director of Hartshorne, said: "We have a long-standing relationship with Taylors, who have done a fantastic job of organising a relief effort. We felt the least we could do was to loan them an extra truck, which is now in the process of transporting humanitarian aid."

Hartshorne, which supplies Volvo trucks and buses, operates from nine sites across the Midlands, including a head office in Walsall and major depots Birmingham, Burton and Shrewsbury.

Taylors Transport organised the relief effort in response from a plea for help from a Mansfield resident, who is originally from Poland.

Donations of food, clothing, nappies and other urgently needed items have since flooded into the Taylors distribution centre in Huthwaite in Nottinghamshire.

The Hartshorne truck that has joined the convoy is a distinctive 'Healthy Heart' vehicle, which has previously been used to support the installation of heart defibrillators in the Midlands.

The first truck of the convoy left Taylors on March 6, with subsequent trucks joining the relief effort over the next few weeks. Updates about the progress of the relief effort are available on the Facebook page for Taylors Transport at facebook.com/B-Taylor-Sons-Transport-Ltd-153581635058791/ .

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

