Trucks bound for Poland with aid for Ukrainian refugees

A Hartshorne truck. photo: Craig Eccleston

Hartshorne Group says that it's proud to support an initiative by haulage company Taylors Transport, which has organised the relief effort.

Ian Middleton, Managing Director of Hartshorne, said: "We have a long-standing relationship with Taylors, who have done a fantastic job of organising a relief effort. We felt the least we could do was to loan them an extra truck, which is now in the process of transporting humanitarian aid."

Hartshorne, which supplies Volvo trucks and buses, operates from nine sites across the Midlands, including a head office in Walsall and major depots Birmingham, Burton and Shrewsbury.

Taylors Transport organised the relief effort in response from a plea for help from a Mansfield resident, who is originally from Poland.

Donations of food, clothing, nappies and other urgently needed items have since flooded into the Taylors distribution centre in Huthwaite in Nottinghamshire.

The Hartshorne truck that has joined the convoy is a distinctive 'Healthy Heart' vehicle, which has previously been used to support the installation of heart defibrillators in the Midlands.