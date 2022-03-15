Work to overhaul village water pipes to get underway

Severn Trent is hosting a community drop-in session for residents in Baschurch next week, where they can hear about plans to upgrade the water network in their area.

It says 80,000 litres of water is lost through leaks and burst every day.

Teams from Severn Trent plan to meet with local residents to answer any questions or concerns they may have, ahead of the work beginning in April.

The first phase of this essential work will start on Berwick Road the B5067 towards Woodfield Cottage, Walford.

Cat Webb from Severn Trent, said: “To make sure residents in Baschurch have a reliable water supply for many years to come, and to reduce the number of leaks and bursts in the area, we’re investing around £2 million to replace nine kilometres of water pipes.

“We’re hosting a drop-in session to update residents, show them our plans and answer any questions they may have. Feedback from our customers is really important to us – so we’d love to see as many people as possible turn up to the session.”

Cat added: “When the scheme is finished, this essential upgrade will save 80,000 litres of water per day, which is about 141,000 pints of beer.”

To keep Severn Trent engineers and other road users safe, temporary road closures and traffic management will be in place throughout the five-month project.