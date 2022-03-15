Shropshire County Show returns with first full programme since 2019

The Knights of Nottingham

Preparations are well under way for the show on May 28, at the West Midlands Showground in Shrewsbury, an event organisers say celebrates the vital role the agricultural industry plays in everyone’s lives.

The Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society is putting together a varied programme of music, main arena attractions and an impressive array of livestock classes - including a qualifying round for the Horse of the Year Show for shire horses.

There will also be an outdoor gym, kids zone, parade of agricultural machinery, a vintage rally and a flypast of a Hurricane by the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight.

Ian Bebbington, the society’s chief executive, said: “It’s great to be back with a full programme after a scaled down version of the show last year due to the pandemic.

“There will be a lot going on and we can’t wait to see the showground full again for a classic show which really will have something for everyone.

“Tickets are available now through the website and we urge people to buy in advance. Children go free with tickets bought in advance but there will be an admission fee for children if paying on the day.

He said musical entertainment includes the Wirral Pipe Band, taiko drummers, the Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir, a ukulele band and an opera singer.

Other attractions include mediaeval jousting with the Knights of Nottingham, mountain bikers, Ridgeside Falconry, a sheep, dogs and ducks display, and an outdoor gym with Ben Turner of INDIE-FIT.

“We are also delighted to be able to include a flypast, weather permitting, of a Second World War Hurricane, canoeing for aged eights and over and our hugely popular kids zone, which includes face painting, wildlife show, a juggler, magician and monster truck ride. The majority of things are free in the kids zone on the day.

“Livestock classes include heavy horses, in hand and ridden hunter, veteran horses, Shetland ponies, children’s pony fancy dress and a qualifier for shire horses for this year’s Horse of the Year Show.

“Schedules will be available in early April on the show website and we would also like to hear from anyone who would like to volunteer as stewards for our horse classes. Please contact showground manager Jan Forrest on 01743 289831.

“We had a fantastic turnout last year in our cattle and sheep classes and are expecting the same level of interest again, with schedules being published very soon.

“I would also like to issue a plea for all our trophies presented last year to be returned by the end of this month. It’s important that we have them back in good time for the show.

“Any traders wanting to exhibit can also get in touch through the website and we will once again have a comprehensive selection of food and drink, clothing, art and other wares available to be purchased on the day.”